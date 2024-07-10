'There was no communication': Cambria residents want answers after an historical church was demolished

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community is searching for answers following the demolition of an historic landmark.

Neighbors in the Town of Cambria told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun they were heartbroken to learn that a church, well over 150 years old is now a pile of debris.

Kassahun made her way out to Cambria to visit what was left of Universalist Society church this evening, to hear from a resident.

Bob Urtel shared that he wanted answers as to why, he said, the community was not informed about this demolition decision.

Additionally, a local historian shares background on this historical significance.

"It is no more. Yesterday morning it was a fully-covered structure. Now, it's just a pile of rubble," Town of Cambria resident Bob Urtel said.

Universalist Society church, which was established in 1868 according to historian documents, sat right next to St. Peters Church in Cambria.

Today, all that is left of it is scattered bricks.

The demolition does not sit well with community members, including Urtel, who is a lifelong resident.

"It was taken off from the table, according to the North Ridge Burial Association, but they did anyways. The plan was to replace it with a more modern building that could house their maintenance department," Urtel shared.

He said all four of his grandparents and countless relatives are buried in North Ridge Cemetery, where the church sat.

"The Burial Association is not like any other business that you can leave and go just use another place. This is my family," Urtel added.

It is one of the oldest churches in Cambria, and Urtel hopes other landmarks in the community do not meet the same fate.

"There needs to be awareness, there needs to be communication when these buildings or landmarks are actually in distress. There was no communication. It was a decision that was made behind closed doors," Urtel expressed.

Forsyth-Warren Tavern Living History Farm and Museum Director Tyler Booth said the Universalist Society church was a place of refuge for many in the late 1860s.

"Universalist Society was a group that was very progressive. They were known specifically for their abolitionist beliefs and that is why this particular church was constructed. A lot of the area members of other churches felt ostracized in their churches of refuge. They decided to build this church as a commonplace that people of denomination, any race, any color could come and have a place to meet and gather," Tyler Booth explained. "Universalists are not a single denomination religion. They believe in study, education and community."

He added that a demolition like this should not happen again.

"It's just a shame to see a landmark that had this much intrinsic value, and this much historic value to be lost absolutely senselessly," Booth said. "If a building like this should be demolished for whatever reason, there should be a conversation with the community. There should be things that are undertaken to at least preserve what we can."

A Cambria Town Board meeting will take place at Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

Members of the community plan to voice their concerns over the demolition.