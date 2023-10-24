'It's a sad day for me': The Como Restaurant in Niagara Falls set to close on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Como Restaurant, a landmark on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls that has been family-owned for more than 90 years, is set to close on Saturday.

7 News Reporter Derek Heid spoke to co-owner Dominic Colucci by the phone. He declined to speak on camera but said Saturday will be the last day for the restaurant.

According to Colucci, he is getting older and now is the right time to sell. He also said a possible sale is pending to someone who would like to keep it open with all the same recipes, but nothing is finalized.

The locations on Center Street in Lewiston and Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls closed earlier this year.

WKBW

The Como Restaurant first opened in 1927, and is set to close after 96 years of serving mouth-watering Italian food.

Customers stopped in to get some of what could be their final taste of the famous Como food and sauce.

WKBW The Como Deli on Pine will also close its doors on Saturday alongside the restaurant.

Many of whom say they can’t imagine Niagara Falls without it.

“It’s going to be really tough, because this is such a standby,” said Tony Paretto.

“It’s a sad day for me, but [the owners] are owed the time off,” said Anthony Casilio.

One employee said that closing the business “feels like a death in the family.”

WKBW The Como Deli on Pine had a line out the front door waiting to get some of their final purchases in before Saturday.

Countless customers say they will miss a place of comfort where they always gathered together.

“Umpteen parties, functions, banquets, you name it,” Paretto said.

“Every event that you can think of has been held here for my family,” Casilio said.

“My mom had both of her wedding receptions here,” Hunter O’Donoghue said.

WKBW

Even on what could be its final days, the Como still finds new customers walking through the doors.

Nate Birjukow is from Hawaii, but both his parents grew up in Niagara Falls and would often tell him stories about the Como.

“I’ve heard so much about their pizza bread and meatballs,” Birjukow said. “I never had the opportunity to come… I hope they keep the same recipes because they’re legendary.”

WKBW

Loyal customers wish the best to the owners they have known and loved for generations.

“On behalf of my family, thanks for making our time and parties so wonderful,” Paretto said.

“I wish them a great retirement,” Casilio said. “I hope everything goes well for them and that their name continues on here in a fashion they’d be proud of."