'Techmobile' helping give Lockport students access to books and more in the summer

Lockport Central School District Techmobile will be making stops Thursday for district students.
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jul 25, 2024

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer learning is on the move, with the tech-mobile run by the Lockport city school district.

The program works to keep young minds engaged during summer vacation and works with about a hundred kids every week.
The Techmobile brings crafts, snacks, technology and books to the Lockport community.

The Techmobile will be at Roy B. Kelley Elementary School, 10a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, on East High Street.
It will then head to the Affinity Foxwood Apartments on Ruhlman Road from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

