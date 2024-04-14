Team Théoden raising money to support youth living with disabilities

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Autism Acceptance Month, a group in North Tonawanda is introducing a new event to support young people living with disabilities.

The Team Théoden Fellowship hosted a fundraiser where people could win raffle prizes, support local artisans and grab a bite to eat.

Money goes toward the Summit Center, an organization that works with kids who have developmental disabilities.

"Without the Summit Center we would not be able to function as a family and our son would not be excelling the way he is," said Laura Chouinard, event organizer and Théoden's mom.

She plans to make this an annual event for as long as Théoden continues his education and therapy at Summit.

This event raised more than $1,000. There is an autism walk on May 11th that will also benefit the Summit Center.