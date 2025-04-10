'Support families struggling': Rising child-rearing costs prompt Baby Supply Drive

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — To help with the rising costs of childcare, Bank on Buffalo, United Way and Women United of Greater Niagara have partnered with Pinnacle Community Services to launch the Bundles annual Baby Supply Drive.

Andrea Gray, CEO of the United Way, explained that the cost of raising a child in 2025 has surged nearly 36% since 2023, totaling about $297,674 by the age of 18. In New York State, the annual cost is around $29,327, including essential expenses such as daycare, food and rent.

Annette Tomlin, a representative of Women United, said parents find it difficult to afford basic necessities like baby wipes and diapers.

"Our goal is to support families struggling to get the items they need," Tomlin said. "We encourage community members to drop off donations at participating locations, including diapers, baby bottles, wipes, and baby wash."

Larissa Bachman, Pinnacle's Chief Operating Officer, said that donations relieve families from the everyday stress of child-rearing costs.

According to BabyCenter, the average cost of diapers and wipes can exceed $1,000 a year, with diapers costing $68 a month and wipes at $18 a month.

"Families shouldn't have to worry about buying essentials like diapers or formula when they seek support," Bachman said. "These donations allow us to alleviate immediate stressors, enabling families to focus on moving forward."