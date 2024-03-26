Spring Break Plans: Aquarium of Niagara's Seaster and Sea the eclipse

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Need some ideas of what to do with your family for spring break? 7 News is helping you plan the week with different places you can check out. Our second stop — the Aquarium of Niagara for Seaster and Sea the eclipse.

The aquarium is hosting two weekend of special programming, the first being dedicated to the Easter holiday. All throughout the aquarium, visitors can find Easter eggs all throughout the tanks as a special nod. From Friday-Monday, there will be special activities from 12PM-3PM for visitors to enjoy as well.

SEASTER WEEKEND:



Friday:

Face painting and glitter tattoos

Saturday

Super hilarious magic show

Sunday:

Henna Paintings

Monday:

Caricatures and face paintings



Seaster weekend activities come with the price of regular admission. The aquarium will close at 3PM on Easter Sunday. You can learn more about Seaster here.

The second weekend of special programming will be leading up to the April 8th Solar Eclipse. From April 6th-8th, the aquarium is hosting educational demonstrations about the eclipse and will have eclipse themed activities for kids to enjoy. These activities come with general admission to the aquarium.

On April 5th, the aquarium will host a free, two-hour event called "AuSome Aquarium". The event invites families impacted autism spectrum disorder for the after hours programming.

Then on the 6th-7th, in partnership with NASA, the aquarium will also be hosting two after-hours presentations led by NASA scientists. These presentations are limited in space and do require a ticket purchase.

AUSOME AQUARIUM:



April 5th from 6PM-8PM

Free admission with registration required

SEA THE ECLIPSE:



April 6th-8th

General Admission

NASA PRESENTATIONS:



April 6 / 6PM-8PM

We Are Going: Science on NASA’s Artemis Missions

April 7 / 6PM-8PM

NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring an Ocean World



The Aquarium of Niagara will be open until 3PM on the day of the eclipse and visitors are invited to view the phenomenon at the outside community plaza. You can learn more information about all the eclipse programming here.

