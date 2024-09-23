'Somebody invaded my space': Group vandalizes Halloween decorations in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine spending days putting up thousands of dollars worth of decorations only to have people trespass onto your property and vandalize your display.

That's what a family in Wheatfield said happened to them this weekend. Police said they are investigating and the family wants those responsible to be held accountable.

The family's home security camera captured their actions early Saturday morning while the family was sleeping.

"About five individuals had run into our yard and started kicking stuff and knocking things over...watching the video now it's hard to believe that this was on my property and somebody who invaded my space," homeowner Billy Kerns said.

The homeowners said they have nearly $5,000 invested in their Halloween display which took days to set up.

"She loves decorating for Halloween and Christmas," said Billy. "She goes all out and we just buy the coolest stuff and put it out in our yard and everybody enjoys it."

They have been decorating for years and never had a problem until now.

"Somebody invaded my space, they ran in quick they destroyed probably half the decorations we have out," explained Billy.

He said they took off with part of the display.

"We had a 12-foot skeleton that everyone sees around and loves and the skull is missing now. They took that," said Billy.

The family immediately called the police and filed a report.

I spoke with Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti about crimes like this. He said it's important to alert the police.

"I know in years past we've had incidents where we've recovered these types of decorations and we've had no report to go with it. So, the first thing is always to report it," said Sheriff Filicetti.

He also recommended installing security cameras and checking with your neighbors.

"We like good witnesses. So, if maybe your neighbor saw a car in the middle of the night that they didn't think much of that could be a helpful lead for us," said Filicetti.

He also had a message for those responsible for trespassing and vandalizing property.

"If you're doing it, it's a crime and if we catch you, you will be charged and prosecuted," said the sheriff. "It bothers me because I think a lot of people enjoy these decorations."

The family said they want to keep decorating but they don't want to have to worry about vandals.

"I stood in my driveway that morning and I just cried," said Casie. "It's my favorite thing to do this time of year. It's heartbreaking."

"We don't want to stop but it kind of deters you from wanting to put all this effort in," said Billy.