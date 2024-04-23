‘Small communities stick together’: Village of Wilson rallies behind family displaced by house fire

WILSON, N.Y. — The Village of Wilson is uniting together to help a family of six displaced by a devastating house fire. A dozen local businesses are collecting donations during this family’s time of need.

After Friday’s fire, around every corner of the house on Pettit Street is shattered glass, boarded up windows and fire damage.

WKBW Most of the house's windows have been boarded up following Friday's damage.

“Around 7 p.m. Friday, we responded to a house fire with people inside,” Wilson Fire Company Fire Chief Jeff Monroe said.

Lynn Allard is a family friend of the Schroeder-Pedersen family. On Friday, she watched as her friends, the two adults and four children, witness their home in flames.

“They are the most wonderful family you could ever imagine that your child could be friends with,” Lynn said. “The most overwhelming part is the community support, the community coming together to get what they need.”

All members of the family made it out safely, but they lost nearly everything inside.

WKBW The siding on the home had melted and warped on the backside of the building.

“People left with just the clothes on their back,” Christine Hannam said.

But, the Village of Wilson never let them go through this extremely hard time alone.

Christine is one of the owners of The Cookie Cottage, and she made the decision to take the entire family inside her store Friday night and allowed them to stay until they got a hotel.

“We realized the kids needed somewhere to be safe, where they weren’t watching the fire, so we brought all the kids in here,” Christine said. “That’s what we do here, we’re all community, we always have something going on to help others.”

WKBW Christine Hannam opened her store during a time that it would normally be closed, just to give the family a place to stay for a short time.

Her kindness has sparked a movement of over one dozen Wilson businesses collecting donations for the family.

Along with The Cookie Cottage, another one of those several local stores, Brownie's Custard is giving all brownie sundae proceeds to the family.

“If somebody buys one, they’re not only helping their neighbor, but they’re getting a delicious treat,” Owner of the stand Eileen Neisen said. "We've raised probably $200-$300."

WKBW Brownie’s Custard had just opened for the season last week, and Eileen Neisen felt it was the obvious choice to help a nieghbor out.

All of these Wilson natives say this is just what their hometown is all about.

“For me, it’s what Wilson has proven they are,” Lynn said.

“We’re a small town, and when something happens, we typically come together,” Eileen said.

“It’s a small community, and small communities stick together,” Fire Chief Monroe said.

Donations will be accepted in person, throughout the week. Lynn said that any people outside of Wilson that would like to donate can mail support to PO Box 174, Ransomville, NY 14131.

With everything going on, the father of the family that lost their home, Michael Schroeder, was unable to meet on camera.

However, he shared this statement with 7 News: