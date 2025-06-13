‘Shows how proud we are’: Wilson CSD celebrates Flag Day with parade of students

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Wilson Elementary School, there is no day quite like Flag Day, marking the holiday in a big way with a parade through the village, with every single elementary school student and state flag present.

The 4th and 5th graders receive the highest honor of the Flag Day celebrations, carrying one of the 50 state flags down the parade route.

After the parade, all flags lined the outside of the school’s front lawn, while the students joined each other in song, listened to speeches and honored local veterans with pins.

“Flag day means you get to honor everybody who served in the past, people who died and people who are still alive,” 5th grader Corbin Karsanac said.

“It shows our freedom and our independence,” 5th grader Lilian Rafferty said. “It shows how proud we are of our country.”

“Flag Day means to me that all friends and families get together,” 5th grader Finley Herrmann said. “It’s just a special day dedicated to the flag.”

“They’re having a blast and it’s also a learning experience for them,” Wilson Elementary School Principal Jason Wilkie said. “We think Flag Day is a great opportunity to teach the kids what the flag represents. It’s so much more than just a piece of fabric.”