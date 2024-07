NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can show your support for a popular casino in our area.

Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is a finalist in the USA Today "10Best Readers' Choice Awards" for the second year in a row.

Right now it's ranked seventh for the "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas."

You can vote once per day for the casino now until August 26th at noon. You can cast your vote here.