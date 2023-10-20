'Salt Guy' hopes to use his unique talent to give back to the community

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Robb Bauer has a busy schedule. Between being a dad and working, it's hard to find personal time for his artistic hobbies like playing guitar or piano. He got into music when he was in 5th grade.

“I fell in love with piano and that turned into guitars, my dad was a guitar player,” said Bauer.

However, he has now since developed a new hobby, one he calls "sprinkling salt around".

Bauer has been dubbed the "Salt Guy" after gaining attention for his salt portraits, including portraits of Buffalo Bills players Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

With all of this newfound attention, Bauer is dumbfounded by the recognition he's been getting.

“If you’re asking me, I don’t think there’s anything special about me," he said.

"I don’t know, I’ve got odd talents, I guess?"

Bauer hopes to be able to fully preserve his pieces to be able to sell them and donate money to charity. One of his biggest goals is to partner with the Bills to get players to sign his pieces for charity.

Robb says he just hopes that he can do something to inspire someone and it seems like he's already doing a great job.