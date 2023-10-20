Watch Now
'Salt Guy' hopes to use his unique talent to give back to the community

Robb Bauer, now known as "Salt Guy" to some, is hoping to give back to the community. 7News' Isabel Flores speaks with Robb and his family about how the journey of turning into Salt Guy has influenced him.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 20, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Robb Bauer has a busy schedule. Between being a dad and working, it's hard to find personal time for his artistic hobbies like playing guitar or piano. He got into music when he was in 5th grade.

Robb with his two children, Adrianna and Robby

“I fell in love with piano and that turned into guitars, my dad was a guitar player,” said Bauer.

However, he has now since developed a new hobby, one he calls "sprinkling salt around".

Bauer has been dubbed the "Salt Guy" after gaining attention for his salt portraits, including portraits of Buffalo Bills players Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

With all of this newfound attention, Bauer is dumbfounded by the recognition he's been getting.

“If you’re asking me, I don’t think there’s anything special about me," he said.

"I don’t know, I’ve got odd talents, I guess?"

Bauer hopes to be able to fully preserve his pieces to be able to sell them and donate money to charity. One of his biggest goals is to partner with the Bills to get players to sign his pieces for charity.

This is one of Robb's salt pieces that he tried to preserve with spray adhesive, but he says it discolored the salt and sprayed the salt around changing the original look

Robb says he just hopes that he can do something to inspire someone and it seems like he's already doing a great job.

