Safety barriers installed at Niagara Falls Observation Tower following deaths by suicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Observation Tower at Niagara Falls State Park has a new look. Barriers are now keeping tourists four feet back from the outermost railings.

A New York State Parks spokesperson tells me this is in response to two people dying by suicide at the Observation Deck within a week of one another.

We are saddened whenever someone takes their own life and send condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and we share our concern for the well-being of those who may have witnessed this occurrence.



Following Monday’s incident, park staff is implementing measures to create a four-foot buffer in front of the observation tower deck railing and will station ranger patrols within the zone to help discourage any future attempts.



We are also reviewing additional measures to secure this area from any future events and will further collaborate with the local Department of Mental Health and the County’s Suicide Prevention Coalition to discuss potential solutions.



New York State Parks stand in solidarity with those who are experiencing mental health distress and offer our commitment to help individuals get the support they need and deserve.



- 24-Hour Resources

- New Yorkers experiencing thoughts of suicide can call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org/chat [988lifeline.org] for a direct connection to care and support.

- Niagara County Crisis Services - 716-285-3515

- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Call or Text 988

- Explore local resources at Well Niagara https://wellniagara.niagaracounty.com [wellniagara.niagaracounty.com] New York State Parks

Laura Kelemen, director of Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, tells me her organization has been training police officers, park rangers, and other employees on how to intervene in potentially dangerous situations.

"They're in the perfect spot to recognize those people who might be having an off day, might not be up here on a happy vacation," Kelemen said. "I think a lot of times what that would look like would be to engage with somebody, 'It looks like you're having a rough day today, can I help you?'"

WATCH: Safety barriers installed at Niagara Falls Observation Tower following deaths by suicide

As of Tuesday, the four-foot buffer is only on the observation deck beyond the elevators going to the Maid of the Mist boats. The area between the elevators and ticket booths allows guests to still stand by the railings.

I asked a park spokesperson if these changes were permanent, but I have not heard back.

There are phones in blue boxes around Niagara Falls that automatically connect callers in need of mental health support to local call centers.

You can also reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or Niagara County Crisis Services at (716) 285-3515.