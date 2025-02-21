Rural Western New York residents struggle to find dental care

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — For Diane Fronczek, accessing dental care in her rural community has proven to be a significant challenge.

WKBW Rural communities struggling to find dental care in WNY

With many dentists opting not to accept Medicaid and a limited number of providers available, she finds herself traveling long distances for treatment.

"Last year, I had to have two root canals done, I had to drive to Rochester," Fronczek shared.

She is not alone in her struggles.

According to the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, as of 2023, 92% of New York's rural counties were designated as a health professional shortage area for dental care.

This designation means that some dental professionals must travel to reach patients who need care.

Rachel Nozzi, the sole dentist at Oak Orchard Dental Health Clinic in Albion, highlighted the lack of services in rural areas.

“These rural areas are extremely underserved. Not a lot of options for health providers in these areas means that patients usually present with extensive needs because they haven't been able to seek care,” she explained.

The statistics paint a concerning picture: rural communities have an average of four dentists for every 10,000 people, while metropolitan areas have nine.

This disparity has led to long waiting lists and a shortage of preventative care options for people in less-populated regions.

Nozzi, who travels to various villages and towns to provide dental care, hopes that more dental students will consider working in these underserved areas.

She pointed out that such positions often have benefits, including loan repayment programs for educational expenses.

“It’s just been hard addressing the community's needs with a lack of providers and dental professionals to serve these areas,” Nozzi said. “I would like to see more of that so people can get the care they need.”

As the demand for dental care continues to grow in rural New York, concerted efforts will be necessary to address these significant gaps in access and to ensure that everyone can receive the care they deserve.

You can find resources for dental health here.

