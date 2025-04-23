‘Put it to great use’: Checking in on NYS’s $10M downtown Lockport revitalization

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been six-and-a-half years since the city of Lockport was granted $10 million from the state to revitalize its downtown, and now some of those projects are completed.

Nine projects received more than $200,000 from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, so where is that money now? Well, some of those projects just wrapped up.

WKBW

Historic Palace Theatre: Executive director Christopher Parada tells me the building was restored and upgraded during a $4.2-million project, and $600,000 of those funds came directly from this initiative.

“We would not have been able to complete these projects of getting new seats, paint plaster, the orchestra pit and rigging. Basically, everything in this theater, we redid it, and it was all because of [Downtown Revitalization Initiative] money,” Parada said. “There is definitely a rebirth, and I see it in our ticket sales, people coming through the door. Our numbers are going up every year.”

WKBW

Historic Post Office: The 123-year-old post office has a new life following its nearly $1.8 million grant from the state. Already open and housing Big Ditch Brewing’s newest location and many other office spaces, one already filled by Dan Wilson and the Grigg Lewis Foundation

“We are extremely pleased with it,” Wilson said. “Amazing that the architects saw the value.”

In the meantime, other projects are still in the works.

WKBW

Harrison Lofts Project: The site of future apartments and storefronts received just under a million dollars. Construction crews are actively transforming the space.

WKBW / Genesis Studios

Q: "How do you feel Lockport has done with all this money?"

NY Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley: “I think the city of Lockport has put it to great use… We want it to be a bigger and better place for people to not only live, but for people to visit.”