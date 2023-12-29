Watch Now
Police: "No credible threat" found after investigating call made to North Tonawanda Tops

Authorities are investigating the threat made to the store around 7 p.m. Thursday
Police are investigating a threat called into this Tops store on Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda
Posted at 10:30 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 22:30:36-05

Authorities in North Tonawanda are investigating a threat made to the Tops store on Meadow Drive Thursday night.

According to the North Tonawanda Police Department, a man, using a voice disguiser, made a threatening call to the store around 7 p.m. A Tops spokesperson says the store was immediately evacuated after the call.

Police responded and swept the area. After clearing the building, investigators said they found "no credible threat present." The phone number that made the call could not immediately be traced, according to police.

Officers then escorted customers and employees to their cars.

In a statement, Tops said it "is fully cooperating with law enforcement ... Our company takes these situations very seriously, and upon receiving the call, the store was immediately evacuated. The store was eventually reopened after a full sweep and other checks were conducted by North Tonawanda Police during their investigation. It is important for Tops' associates and customers to know that threats of this nature are unfortunately not uncommon within the grocery industry."

North Tonawanda police say this is ongoing investigation.

