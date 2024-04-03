Person and dog dead, two firefighters injured in Lockport house fire

CITY OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lockport Fire Department says a person and a dog are dead following a Tuesday night house fire in Lockport.

Crews responded to 53 Crosby Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews reported thick black smoke coming from the home with one victim trapped on the second floor. Engine 8 attempted to reach the victim, but was unable due to the heavy fire conditions.

According to officials, three hoses were deployed through the first-floor and second-floor windows and the front door. Upon entry, crews reported that the interior staircase had burned down.

Officials said crews were ordered out of the home to begin an exterior operation. The fire was under control in about an hour and crews performed an interior search.

One person was found dead in the second-floor bathroom. Several dogs, among them one dead, were also found inside. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss and we offer the family of the victim our deepest condolences, " said the City of Lockport Fire Department in a statement.

Crews were on sight for about five hours. Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000 and investigators believe a wood pellet stove near the first-floor staircase started the fire.