'People are going crazy for it this year': Backyard of Horrors brings scares to trick or treaters

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy Halloween, Western New York! Tonight in Niagara Falls, the Backyard of Horrors opens up for its only night of the year.

Entering its 7th year, the Backyard of Horrors is a handmade haunted house put together at the house of Niagara Falls resident, Kyle Roberts. The house goes through a theme rotation every two years.

"We started with our scarecrow theme back in 2017. We actually had 900 corn stocks and built our own corn maze," Roberts said. "Since then, more people kept hearing about it and more people kept coming out. This is the last year of the carnival theme and people are going crazy for it this year."

The house's attendance has grown immensely over time, starting with just over 100 trick-or-treaters to last year with over 600. Roberts is expecting around the same amount if not more to attend this year.

"For people to experience this and have as much fun with it as I do means the world to us," Roberts said.

The house will be open from 4PM-8PM and Roberts recommends attending at night for the best experience. The house is located at 1010 93rd Street Niagara Falls, NY 14304.