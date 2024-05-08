Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Robinson Road in Lockport

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lockport.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of Robinson Road.

Investigators say a vehicle was turning into a parking lot on Robinson Road when it struck a pedestrian.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight for further treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.