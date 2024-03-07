Partnership leads to launch of student-run branch of credit union inside Newfane Senior High School

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Newfane Central School District has partnered with the Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union to bring a student-run branch of the credit union to Newfane Senior High School.

"It was really great to actually go to the facility because a lot of the people were really understanding," said Newfane junior Samantha Broecker.

Four students received eight weeks of off-site training and now have enough knowledge to practice their banking skills in their school library.

"So we know the teachers and the staff," said Newfane senior Luke Emmons. "I think it will be a pretty and painless process."

So far, the new student-run branch has only had a soft launch but plans to have its official launch on March 19th.

Hours of operation will be every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.