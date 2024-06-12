'Our campaigns are full, up and running': A look ahead at summer tourism at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer is here and that means it's time for peak tourism season at Niagara Falls State Park. Niagara Falls is heading into the summer season coming off of historic months of April and May, beginning with the record breaking weekend of the solar eclipse.

According to New York State, nearly 45,000 people came to Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse. And according to Destination Niagara, on a more conservative estimate, the record number of visitors brought $5 million dollars to the Niagara Falls local economy. This is the best weekend on record in April for Niagara Falls which has led to the best April on record and one the best months of May on record.

Now as we head into the summer season, the big question is how to keep tourists coming. Destination Niagara CEO John Percy said that it's all about building on that momentum from the eclipse events and pushing Niagara Falls out to the consumers more than ever.

"We have to keep our advertising, our promotions, and our marketing efforts at their strongest," Percy said. "Our campaigns are full up and running and strong going into the summer so that way we stay at the forefront of people’s minds when they are making travel decisions that Niagara Falls again is at the top of that list".

Percy said June is also currently on pace to be one of the busiest Junes on record at Niagara Falls. With this trend, he expects this summer to be one of the busiest on record.