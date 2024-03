NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An early morning house fire has left one person dead in Niagara Falls.

Crews responded to 1628 8th Street around 2:20 Tuesday morning. Two males suffered leg injuries after jumping from a second-floor window. A third male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims who were able to escape are being treated for their injuries at ECMC.

Investigators are not releasing the names or ages of the victims at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.