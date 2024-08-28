NYSED releases emergency drill protocols, asks for parents be notified one week before lockdown drills

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is just one more week until students are back in the classroom.

With a new school year comes new safety measures for students and staff.

Back in July, I told you of changes in protocol when it comes to emergency drills in schools, including schools will have to notify parents, students and staff ahead of lockdown drills and ensure that these drills do not mimic a school shooting or another incident of violence.

This change aims to reduce mental health impacts or trauma.

Tuesday, I headed out to the Lockport City School District as they lay out how these new regulations are being put into practice.

This year's focal point for Lockport City School District is "strong parent communication'.

"With the right training, with the right support in place, our staff does really well in terms of meeting the needs of our students. So, I feel very confident. I think our staff will do very well. Even though this is a transition year, I think we will be just fine," Lockport City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin is approaching this transition year with confidence as school districts adjust to the new requirement for emergency drills.

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) has asked districts to have drills that are trauma-informed and age-appropriate.

Props, actors and simulations mimicking a school shooting, violence or any other emergency is not allowed.

"We will walk them through the drills that they're going to be participating in so that there's no surprises and we will make sure that we follow the protocols that the state has outlined which says there's no surprises when we're drilling with our students. We don't have people popping up out of spaces that they didn't expect. We don't create scenarios that could traumatize them or bring about fear in anyway fashion or form," Dr. Mathis said.

Another new thing this year: parents will be notified one week before any drills.

"We will be sending out emails, we will be sending out new information through our new app that we have, and also through our new communications system," Dr. Calvin said.

All drills must be recorded, and students and staff must be notified before starting the lockdown drill.

Districts are still required to conduct 13 drills per school year:



8 evacuation drills (fire drills)

4 lockdown drills

1 early dismissal drill

The district's public relations specialist Denyel Beiter said using these drills is also a great way to test out the district's new two-way communication tool, "Rooms".

Lockport City Schools Public Relations Specialist Denyel Beiter "Teachers can use 'Rooms' to talk directly to parents either one-on-one or one-way messaging out to the class, parents and guardians."

The district has also rolled out a new app with its upgraded website, ensuring as much over-communication as possible for parents.

Beiter said, "In case of an emergency, if it ever happens, all of our students are going to be prepared and all of our students and all of our parents are going to know how to react."

Next week, all district staff within Lockport City Schools will go through training during Superintendent Conference Day.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin told me the training should take over 30 minutes.