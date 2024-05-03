NYSDEC says 'no cause for concern' after orange substance found at boat ramp outside Love Canal community

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An orange, brownish substance seen at a boat ramp just outside the infamous Love Canal community has caused local concern. However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said a test shows that there’s no concern.

“I came out here today to see some of this material that someone posted on social media,” said Stephen Powell.

Powell, a Buffalo filmmaker is, actually working on a story about the Love Canal.

Powell’s thesis is whether the Love Canal community is efficiently contained, or are chemicals from the toxic site still spreading underground.

More than 70 years ago Hooker Chemical Company used the area as a chemical waste dump site. Hooker later covered up the site and sold it to the City of Niagara Falls for $1. The land was developed with homes and even a school. However, in the late 1970s waste disposal drums and chemicals started surfacing in backyards. Hundreds of families moved, and many suffered health issues.

Love Canal has been referred to as one of the greatest environmental tragedies in American History, which is why Niagara County Legislator Chris McKimmie understands the concern.

“Can never be too cautious,” said McKimmie.

McKimmie told 7 News’ Michael Schwartz that he has seen this substance before, but still has requested that the state and county step in.

“My understanding is that the orange liquid is rust, and iron-fixated bacteria that’s naturally occurring,” explained McKimmie. “It’s been tested as recently as 2022, and there’s no hazard.”

However, out of an abundance of caution, McKimmie asked Niagara County health officials and the NYSDEC to step in and test again.

The NYSDEC told 7 News it conducted a site visit on Thursday and determined that there is no cause for concern or further cleanup action. You can find the full statement below.

"DEC conducted a site visit to the boat launch at Griffon Park today, May 2, to evaluate the conditions. Staff determined there is no cause for concern or further cleanup action, as the orange staining is a result of the elevated levels of iron previously identified in the area."

Schwartz also reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA said it’s working with the DEC and, “Will continue efforts to ensure that the Love Canal site does not present a toxic danger to the community."

The DEC categorizes Love Canal as a Class 4 site. That means the site has been properly closed, but requires site management & monitoring. The DEC said Review Reports are submitted to the DEC and reviewed annually.