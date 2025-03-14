'Nothing like this': Big Ditch Brewing Company opens Lockport taproom

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — Big Ditch Brewing Company has officially opened its new taproom in Lockport. After two years of planning and renovations, the historic post office has become a vibrant gathering place.

Matt Kahn, co-owner of Big Ditch Brewing, expressed excitement about the new location.

WKBW Big Ditch Brewing Company opens Lockport Taproom

“We've been thinking for a long time about where to open a second one, and we just can't think of a better place than the historic post office located here in the city of Lockport," said Kahn.

The Lockport taproom aims to replicate the success of its Downtown Buffalo venue, with Kahn noting that feedback from customers so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We want to do as good of a job as we do in downtown Buffalo, so far, they're living up to it,” Kahn added.

WKBW Big Ditch Brewing Company opens Lockport Taproom

Assistant Manager Michael Leggett emphasized the taproom's unique contribution to the community.

“There's nothing like this here in Lockport, so bringing something like this to our community members is great," said Leggett.

The new taproom will feature exclusive beers available only at this location, including the Escarpment Pilsner, Lockport Extra Special English Ale, Hoodledasher Hazy IPA, and Carrot Cake Winter Ale.

Leggett highlighted the taproom's connection to local history.

“I talked to a couple of the folks about the murals around, they love the fact that we brought the town into the building," said Leggett.

With historical elements incorporated into the design, from the ceilings to the floors, the taproom aims to reflect the essence of Lockport while ushering in a new era.

“I'm just excited to meet everybody and become a part of Lockport, and we'll see where it goes," said Kahn.

The Lockport taproom is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.