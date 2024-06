NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you're looking for your next gig where you can hang out with some adorable animals, this opportunity could be for you.

The Niagara SPCA is looking for "Kitten Nursery Nannies."

You'd help care for kittens before they're adopted or sent to foster homes.

This is a volunteer position and no experience is required.

You can apply by emailing help@niagaraspca.org.