Niagara Falls woman killed in hit-and-run crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police announced an investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an injured woman at 22nd Street and Niagara Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 50-year-old Niagara Falls woman was riding an e-bike when she was hit by a vehicle. The woman was taken to ECMC where she later died.

The vehicle left the scene, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at (716) 286-4563, the Police Information Line at (716) 286-4711 or email at nfpd.trafficdivision@gmail.com.