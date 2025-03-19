Niagara Falls to receive nearly $86 million for capital improvement projects

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — A significant boost to the redevelopment of Niagara Falls, New York, is on the horizon as the USA Niagara Development Corporation has approved a capital projects budget exceeding $85.8 million for 2025.

This funding is expected to transform the area and further enhance its appeal to tourists.

As the warm weather of March draws tourists from across the globe, Niagara Falls remains an attraction but is often compared to its Canadian counterpart. Locals and visitors alike acknowledge the necessity of ongoing improvements to the American side of the Falls to maintain competitiveness.

“Without that, it's never going to be equal, and the money will go to Canada and not stay in the States,” said Jeff Shamp, a Cheektowaga native.

With the new budget, the USA Niagara Development Corporation aims to invest in various capital improvement projects designed to offer unique attractions that highlight the distinct character of Niagara Falls, NY.

John Percy, the leader of Destination Niagara USA, described the vision for these future developments.

“I don't want it to be a replication of Niagara Falls, Canada," he said. "It really should stand out on its own, and I think we're headed that way.”

Potential projects include a revamped Hydraulic Power Plaza and a redesigned Gorge Gateway Park, which promise to enhance the natural beauty and historic significance of the area. The anticipated changes come at a time when tourism in Niagara Falls has already become a billion-dollar industry, with hopes of further growth in the coming years.

Percy also expressed enthusiasm for redeveloping the historic Hotel Niagara, acknowledging its status as the “old crown jewel” of the area.

“There is a developer that's chosen, and the quicker that can get done, the better," Percy said. "It's better for all of us.”

Local residents are optimistic as well, with many asserting that the American side of Niagara Falls still offers breathtaking views and experiences.

“You still can't go wrong on the American side,” said Andrea Leonardo.

“I think it's still beautiful," Kate Leonardo added.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.