Niagara Falls police officer pleads guilty to third-degree rape of minor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Martice D. Porter of Niagara Falls has pleaded guilty to third-degree rape. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a statement that the Criminal Investigation Bureau began investigating the officer after they received "a report of a sex offense involving a juvenile victim."

"It is an unfortunate and regrettable thing when someone who is charged with upholding the law instead transgresses it," Seaman said. "I hope that the defendant being held accountable will help the victim of this crime move forward. I do wish to commend the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on the diligent and professional manner in which they carried out their investigation."

When Porter returns for sentencing on October 8, he faces a maximum of four years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.