Niagara Falls man charged under Leandra's Law

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man was arrested under Leandra's Law Sunday afternoon.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies say they observed 20-year-old Mekhi Miller make multiple abrupt lane changes on Military Road in the Town of Niagara without using his turn signal.

When deputies stopped Miller, they say they saw signs of drug impairment. They also say there was a one-year-old child and an eight-month-old child in the car, both with improper child restraints.

Miller was arrested for Driving while Impaired by Drugs. He is charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and multiple VTL violations which include improper child restraint, improper turn signal, and moving from lane unsafely.

The Sheriff's Office says the children were turned over to a family member and Miller was remanded to the Niagara County Jail where he will be held until he's arraigned.

