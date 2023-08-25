Watch Now
Niagara County Peach Festival to be held September 7 - September 10 in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers announced the 65th annual Niagara County Peach Festival will take place from September 7 to September 10 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.

It is estimated that 40,000 will attend this year's festival and more than 14,000 pounds of peaches will be served. There will also be 27 food vendors serving a wide variety of cuisines.

Free parking will be available in the upper Artpark lot on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday with shuttle buses providing courtesy rides from the lot to the festival. Organizers say there will be no shuttle or upper lot parking on September 9th due to a concert being held at Artpark.

You can find further information on the festival here.

