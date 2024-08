LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County corrections officer is facing a harassment charge, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said 28-year-old Deonte Paige of Niagara Falls was arrested following an investigation into a complaint made by an incarcerated individual.

Paige was charged with second-degree harassment and has been suspended pending a hearing. He is set to appear in the Town of Lockport Court on August 15.