‘Never a doubt’: Rick Dudley bringing Stanley Cup to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Rick Dudley is sharing his day with the Stanley Cup with fans, as he plans on bringing the iconic trophy to Niagara Falls on August 28.

The former Buffalo Sabres player and head coach currently serves as a senior advisor to the general manager for the Florida Panthers, a position he has held since 2020.

In 2024, Dudley celebrated his first championship win after more than 50 years of working in professional hockey.

Wilfredo Lee/AP The Florida Panthers team poses with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Now, in 2025, the celebrations are in order once again.

Lynne Sladky/AP The Florida Panthers team poses with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Q: “Congratulations on two Stanley Cup victories in a row. Does that even feel real to hear?”

Dudley: “Not really, no. The second one was almost surreal.”

On August 28, Dudley is bringing the Stanley Cup to the Torrent Restaurant & Bar on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls for fans to enjoy for free.

He and the restaurant are still working on setting a time for the event, but I’m told that will likely be either 4 or 5 p.m.

WKBW The restaurant & bar has entrances off Old Falls Street and through the Sheraton Hotel.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky with the places I’ve been and lived, and I would say of all the places I have lived, Lewiston, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, that area has been responsible for most of the success I’ve had,” Dudley said.

“I’m super excited. I love the busy. It’s perfect for the offseason, so this is perfect for locals to come out and see it,” Assistant General Manager of Torrent, Taylor Dispenza, said.

Last year, Dudley brought the cup to the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub in Lewiston, and he tells me he knew he had to do it all over again.

“The people get such a kick out of it here. I mean, last year was amazing,” Dudley said. “There was never a doubt about where I was going to take it this year.”