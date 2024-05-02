National Fuel investigating reported explosion in Niagara Falls that destroyed one home and damaged others

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department and National Fuel crews are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a home Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the home on 20th Street shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving multiple calls, stating an explosion was heard. People living inside the home reported smelling natural gas just before the fire erupted.

National Fuel says it has been working with the New York State Public Service Commission to perform a number of tests on the natural gas facilities at the home. It says the tests have shown no indication of any malfunction or leaks on the system.

Authorities say the investigation is still underway to determine what possibly caused the fire.