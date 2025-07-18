BURT, N.Y. (WKBW) — On West Lake Road in the hamlet of Burt is Zehr's on the Lake. The family-owned nursery prides itself on vibrant, unique flowers that are grown locally by the Van Buren Family.

"We really think about the garden enthusiast," said Laureen Van Buren, whose husband Mark bought Zehr's in 1998.

WKBW Zehr's on the Lake Farm Market & Nursery

"I worked here, they say I was born in February, and I was here in March," said Tyler Van Buren, who helped his father since he was a kid. "Everything I did, my dad was always there, you know, to support me."

Tyler Van Buren Tyler Van Buren and his father Mark Van Buren

Unfortunately, in 2023, Mark Van Buren passed away due to complications from COVID.

Tyler Van Buren Mark Van Buren

"I really didn't know what to do," said Laureen Van Buren. "My kids, when Mark died, they all rallied around the business; they all came, they all contributed in some way or form."

WKBW Flowers at Zehr's

At the time, Tyler was a Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy who was also pulling double duty to help the family business. However, he wasn't getting much sleep. So, Tyler decided to give up patrols for plants to honor his father.

"For me to not see this place running would destroy me," said Tyler Van Buren. "I just felt like my dad built a legacy here, and to see that legacy just die, like. I couldn't."

WATCH: 'My dad built a legacy': Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy changes careers to continue late father's business

This year, Tyler became owner of Zehr's, with his mom working alongside.

"It was emotional, the idea that he was willing to step in," said Laureen Van Buren. "Tyler has this business in his blood."

Mark Van Buren would often say, "Stay steady" through hard times, and that's exactly what his family is doing in his memory.