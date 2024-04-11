'Most special things I've had the opportunity to do': Sisters reconnect for solar eclipse in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Monday, thousands of people traveled to Niagara Falls to watch the solar eclipse including sister Beth Wiener and Michelle Santurri. Beth lives in Minnesota and Michelle lives in Rhode Island. They spent four days in Niagara Falls and enjoyed every moment of the trip.

"Everything that we said we wanted to try and do – we did. And just doing that is an accomplishment too," Santurri said.

What made this trip so unique for the two? It's only their fifth time seeing each other in person. The two met just nearly five years ago in 2019 after Beth discovered she had a half sister through a 23 and Me test that her son took.

"No one in the family knew about her," Wiener said. "After my son took the test he said "Mom, we need to talk". That's when my son told me about Michelle. Then I took a test and it confirmed it".

Beth took a chance and decided to reach out to Michelle through the 23 and Me.

"I waited and I waited and I waited and then finally I was out to dinner and I saw ding ding, Michelle Santori sent you a message on 23 and Me," Wiener said. "I almost choked on my burger after I saw the message".

Michelle said even without knowing her sister, she just felt a connection with her after she saw Beth reach out.

"She was very much the initiator as far as reaching out and i was just so comfortable with her and we just connected," Santurri said.

Since that initial contact, the two have grown close over the last four years, texting everyday and visiting each other at least once a year. Beth and her family even got the chance to attend Michelle's daughter's wedding. Now coming together for the solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, it's something they would have never imagined doing when looking back at that first time they connected.

"It was one of the most special things that I’ve had the opportunity to do," Wiener said.

And for Michelle, she is grateful she made the decision to respond four years ago and the sisters will cherish their trip up for the eclipse forever.

"I was willing to listen to what she had to say and look what I got out of it," Santurri said.