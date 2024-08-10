Watch Now
Bicyclist seriously injured in North Tonawanda hit-and-run crash

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW — North Tonawanda Police are investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in North Tonawanda.

Police say a man was hit by a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Tremont Street. He was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

Investigators are looking for the blue subcompact, possibly a Kia. According to police, the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side.

Those with information are asked to contact the North Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 692-4111 option 0.

