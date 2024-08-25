Man killed at memorial gathering in Niagara Falls, police searching for suspect

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that killed a man at a memorial gathering Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 449 area of 9th Street around 8:50 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a man on the front lawn who had been shot multiple times in the chest.

Police say they performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged that a man dressed in all black was seen running south on the 400 block of 9th Street. Anyone with information or video should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.