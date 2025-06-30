Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting that sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue around 5 a.m. on June 29 for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. There's no word yet on the condition of the victim.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident involving individuals from a nearby establishment. No arrests have been announced, and police have not yet released the names of the victim or any potential suspect.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone with information to call them at 716-286-4553.