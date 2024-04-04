Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNiagara Orleans

Actions

Maid of the Mist launches early for the 2024 season, prepares for solar eclipse

Maid of the Mist James V Glynn.jpeg
Maid of the Mist
Maid of the Mist James V Glynn.jpeg
Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 05:50:28-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's most popular attraction, the Maid of the Mist, is opening for an early launch to the 2024 season. This year marks the tours' 139th consecutive, making it the longest consecutively running tourist attraction in all of North America. With an April 4th opening, the tours are available just in time for the solar eclipse.

The tours are open seven days a week on a first come, first serve basis — including for Monday's solar eclipse. You can buy your tickets here. The hours of operation for the tours are listed below.

MAID OF THE MIST TOURS & OBSERVATION DECK:

  • Monday-Friday: Tours - 10AM-5PM / Observation Deck - 9:30AM–6PM
  • Saturday-Sunday: Tours - 9AM-6PM / Observation Deck - 8:30AM-7:00PM

ECLIPSE MONDAY (Special Hours):

  • Tours: 9AM-6PM / Observation Deck: 8:30AM-7PM
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!