Maid of the Mist launches early for the 2024 season, prepares for solar eclipse

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's most popular attraction, the Maid of the Mist, is opening for an early launch to the 2024 season. This year marks the tours' 139th consecutive, making it the longest consecutively running tourist attraction in all of North America. With an April 4th opening, the tours are available just in time for the solar eclipse.

The tours are open seven days a week on a first come, first serve basis — including for Monday's solar eclipse. You can buy your tickets here. The hours of operation for the tours are listed below.

MAID OF THE MIST TOURS & OBSERVATION DECK:



Monday-Friday: Tours - 10AM-5PM / Observation Deck - 9:30AM–6PM

Saturday-Sunday: Tours - 9AM-6PM / Observation Deck - 8:30AM-7:00PM

ECLIPSE MONDAY (Special Hours):

