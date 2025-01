LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport woman was killed Friday morning when the car she was driving hit a tree in Lewiston.

Susan Breloff, 68, suffered a medical emergency before losing control of her vehicle on Walmore Road near Mount Hope Road just after 11:30 a.m. near the Tuscarora Reservation, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile who was in the vehicle with Breloff was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo to be treated for minor injuries.