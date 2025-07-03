'Lobster pandemonium': Maine lobster roll shack opens at Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olcott Lobster Co. introduced authentic New England-style lobster rolls to the Olcott Beach shoreline, and in just a few weeks, it’s quickly become a fan favorite.

Owner Michelle Pozantides told me "authentic" means all the food comes from New England.

WKBW Owner Michelle Pozantides and her husband opened the Restaurant in early June.

“We are using the good brioche, New England style split top rolls, we clarify our own butter and the quality of the lobster is the most important part of this,” Pozantides said. “We love them, and there really isn’t a place in Western New York that serves them authentically like we are.”

With lobster rolls in hand, guests sit outside on the deck to enjoy the view of the marina and Lake Ontario.

WKBW

“I didn’t even know Olcott existed until I was sent the TikTok,” Jennifer Sartin, who is visiting from Tennessee, said. “It’s good, it’s a good experience. Everyone is very friendly. I think 15 people said 'hi' to us when we walked in.”

In just under a month, the restaurant has gained a huge following, frequently selling out of its namesake. Pozantides told me some guests are coming as far as Rochester or Nova Scotia, Canada.

WKBW

“It’s been pandemonium, lobster pandemonium,” Pozantides said. “We just had no expectation that it would be this, people travelling hours to come here.”

Lobster pandemonium may still be going strong, but Michelle is restocked and ready for even more customers.

The restaurant is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 4-8 p.m., and Friday-Sunday 12-8 p.m. Temporary changes to the hours are being made for Independence Day weekend.