Kendall School District mourning loss of special education teacher Courtney Fannon

KENDALL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kendall Central School District is mourning the loss of a beloved special education teacher.

Officials say Courtney Fannon died unexpectedly on Friday. She was pregnant with a baby girl, who also did not survive.

According to a GoFundMe, organized by a friend, Fannon was found unresponsive in the elementary school and later died in the hospital.

A statement from the district states, "Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day. When she wasn't in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello."

Loved ones are raising money to support Fannon's husband, Kurtis. The GoFundMe has passed its $55,000 goal. You can donate to the GoFundMe online here.