'Keep praying for her': 6-year-old girl from Niagara Falls battling rare and aggressive cancer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — As a young girl continues to battle a rare form of cancer, her family and the Kalfas Elementary School community in Niagara Falls are supporting her.

6-year-old Evelyn Rivera was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of cancer last year. Her mom, Lineshka Rivera, a single, working mother, has had to take time off from work to be with her through the treatments.

She recalled when she knew something was wrong last year.

"She woke up out of nowhere with her stomach blowing up," Lineshka said. "I took her to the hospital. They thought it was constipation."

Lineshka eventually took Evelyn to Oishei Children's Hospital, where doctors discovered a tumor in her pelvis.

"When they did the surgery, they took a 9-inch tumor, and it was stage one cancer, but this year it's a whole different tumor and it's stage 4 cancer," Lineshka said.

She said she is trying to stay strong for her daughter.

"There are times where I wake up out of nowhere just to check if she's OK, if she's still alive," she said. "I have a lot of pain inside of me, and I try to not cry in front of her. She tells me not to cry, not to get emotional."

Evelyn's teacher set up a GoFundMe to help the family as Lineshka takes unpaid time off from work.

"Having a lot of support, that means really a lot," explained Lineshka.

She's asking people to just keep praying for her.

"I'll just ask God to just to not take my baby away from me," Lineshka said.

You can find the GoFundMe here.