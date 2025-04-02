'It's worth it': Niagara County Fire and EMS calls for more volunteer firefighter recruits

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — In an effort to bolster volunteer firefighter numbers, Niagara County Fire and EMS is launching a recruitment campaign throughout April.

During a recent press event, local leaders highlighted the urgent need for volunteers in the fire service.

"What we're looking for are people who care, people willing to step up and make a difference," said Jonathan Schultz, Head of Niagara County Fire and EMS, as he described the ideal volunteer.

The statistics illustrate the pressing need for recruits: volunteer firefighter numbers have plummeted by more than 20,000 statewide since 1990.

"We really need the help of everybody to come forward...There's a job for everyone in the volunteer fire service," said Edward Tase, Immediate Past President of FASNY.

Among the voices championing this cause is Michael Moore, the fire chief of The Rapids Fire Company. Moore is following in the footsteps of his family’s legacy in firefighting, expressing hope to inspire the next generation to take up the cause.

"We have college students who are in medical programs who have their EMT certifications," said Moore. "In their free time, they’re at the station taking EMS calls and gaining clinical experience."

The call for volunteers is particularly critical as the volume of emergency calls continues to rise. Niagara County anticipates exceeding 2,000 calls this year, up from 1,800 last year.

Chloe Brennan, an EMS worker, highlighted the emotional impact of their work,

"People call 911 because it's the worst day of their lives, most likely," said Brennan.

The recruitment campaign seeks individuals of all ages and skill sets.

"What we need are boots on the ground firefighters," Tase explained. "We also need older folks who may not be able to run into burning buildings but who can provide valuable administrative support."

For more information on how to get involved, residents can contact their local fire department or visit the FASNY website.