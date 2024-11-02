'It's tough': Niagara Falls church holds candlelight prayer vigil for mother, children who went over The Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Continued sorrow has blanketed Niagara Falls, after Monday's tragedy at Niagara Falls State Park.

As family, friends and the community try to make sense of it all, Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Pastor Lisa Giacomazza has opened the church's doors for grieving.

"We want to offer our condolences, to Chianti, who is known as Diamond and her two children's families," Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church Pastor Lisa Giacomazza said. "We wanted to offer an opportunity for the community to turn the page, to start healing. We also wanted to offer an opportunity for a chance for people to know that nobody is hopeless and no despair is too deep."

A candlelight vigil was held and counselors from the Niagara County Mental Health Office were on hand.

"Sometimes, we wait until the crisis is so big but you don't need to wait to call crisis services. They can somehow help you reshape your concern into something that seems a lot less daunting," Giacomazza said.

While Chianti Means was not a member of this church, members of the church were close to the family.

Friends of the 9-year-old who perished with his mom paid their respects at the candle lighting.

"For us being faith-based, we would offer prayer with them. Offer them to lean in with their beliefs and faith but the best thing you can do is just to be there. Just to be with them," Giacomazza added.

Chosen Fellowship,VOH Center Assistant Pastor Joyce Sconiers said, "It's tough. You got little ones in the school system that's going through this. I don't know how they're going to make sense out of it. So, it's important for the community to have different avenues for people to come in and share."

Words of encouragement were shared through a sermon, followed by a prayer.

Pastor Sconiers hopes moments like these remind people they are not alone.

"We're sad. We grieve and it's alright to grieve and it's a good thing to be part of a community like this, Niagara Falls, but also part of a community in this church that allows you to grieve," Pastor Sconiers explained.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

