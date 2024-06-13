'It's terrible': Facebook post shines light on the issue of abandoned dogs in Western New York

On Wednesday, Murisa Printup had a stray dog run up to her home on the Tuscarora Territory, attached to the collar was a note stating Lady's owner couldn't care for her anymore.

Printup posted her frustrations on social media, calling on the community to look to shelters before they even think about abandoning an animal.

"This dog was the second dog this week to be dumped out here, it's terrible, that dog is just lucky that there was the right people in the right place at the right time to help it," said Printup.

Her post on social media shared how prevalent dogs being abandoned is.

At the Niagara County SPCA, they say they're seeing people abandoning their animals more and more.

"When shelters are bursting at the seams, and adoption rates are low and so many animals are coming into our area in need of a home, it leaves people who are challenged in this way with few options," said Amy Lewis, Executive Director of Niagara County SPCA.

Lewis says due to increasing costs — pet ownership can push many people to the brink, but there is help.

The Niagara County SPCA and the SPCA Serving Erie County offer low-cost vaccine clinics and could help you get food at a lower cost and the Lipsey Vet Clinic can offer veterinary care at a low cost.

"Let's help them find ways to keep the animals, let's try to cover those costs, let's try to cover those reasons and maybe keep those animals together then eliminates the need for them to surrender in the first place," said Gina Lattuca, Chief Communications Officer for SPCA Serving Erie County.

Lucky for Lady, she found her forever home.