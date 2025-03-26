'It's concerning': Albion dentist speaks out against fluoride removal from public drinking water

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Albion is in the spotlight as it gets ready to host a public hearing Wednesday evening about the possible removal of fluoride from its drinking water.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral, is recommended by organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Dental Association (ADA) for its effectiveness in preventing dental cavities. However, a report released last summer raised concerns after suggesting a possible link between high fluoride consumption and lower IQ levels in children.

Dr. Rachel Nozzi, the sole dentist at Oak Orchard Dental Health Clinic in Albion, expressed her concerns about the village's potential decision to eliminate fluoride.

“It’s proven to be the single most effective way to reduce dental cavities, so it's concerning to hear talk of removing it,” Dr. Nozzi said. “We have huge waiting lists, and it's only going to serve to increase the dental needs in this community.”

The village recently built a new facility to store fluoride, which adds to the complexity of the decision. Nozzi emphasized that many residents in the area face significant unmet dental care needs.

“There are a lot of people that don't have regular access or any access to dental care,” she noted.

In a recent statement, Genesee and Orleans County Health Director Paul Pettit said that the benefits of fluoridation in preventing tooth decay significantly outweigh the possible risks, especially for vulnerable populations where disparities in dental care access can lead to a higher risk of preventable dental disease.

When contacted for comment, Mayor Angel Javier indicated he was busy in Rochester and village board trustees have not responded to inquiries.

However, a public notice referenced by the board indicated that after reviewing various studies, the village decided to begin the process of eliminating fluoride from the drinking water supply "due to the number and severity of risks associated" with its addition.