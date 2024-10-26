'It's a blessing': Mercy Flight EMS delivers baby in an ambulance on the side of I-990

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — On Sunday morning, Mercy Flight EMS was transporting Amberlynn Steuer and Robert Winstel to Sister's Charity Hospital when their baby decided it was time to deliver.

"We were about 17 minutes away from Sister's when they said, 'Let's pull the ambulance over. The baby is coming.'," said Winstel.

Delivering their baby in an ambulance was not the couple's plan, but thanks to the EMS crew onboard, baby Kimberly Winstel was born five weeks early.

"It was nerve-wracking, you know, having a baby on the ambulance is not something I thought was going to happen," said Steuer.

But it was a moment that changed their lives.

Courtesy of Robert Winstel

"I passed the spot multiple times, and it's like this is exactly where the best day of my life happened," said Winstel.

The delivery was Mercy Flight EMT JT McCarthy's first time delivering a baby--- reaffirming his love for his job.

"Just being able to help people pretty much that's what made me want to become an EMT," said McCarthy.

Paramedic Madison Magill says this was her first delivery since being promoted to paramedic, which has affected her and her family.

WKBW

"I am happy I could make such a positive impact on somebody's family, and it can be something they can remember for a lifetime," said Magill.



"I think I spoke for both of us when I said this was the best thing. It changed our lives," said Winstel.

Courtesy of Robert Winstel

Kimberly was born 5 weeks premature, and she is currently in the NICU at Sister's, but the parents say she is doing great and getting stronger every day

"She's gaining weight and doing what she needs to on her half to come out," said Steuer.

Welcome to the world, Kimberly Christine Winstel.