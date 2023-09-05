'It was tough': Apple farms say early spring frost leading to smaller harvest

MEDINA, NY — Early May frost, brought apple farmers a headache, with apples developing blemishes and some apple trees being killed off.

For LynOaken Farms in Medina, many of their apples now have blemishes but, U-Pick Manager Katie Oakes says is just on the outside.

WKBW

"Its like a birthmark in your skin once you cut into the apple its perfectly fine on the inside, and they are just as delicious," said Oakes.

Oakes says since it is early in the season the apple stock is going to start off slow.

WKBW

"There is only a few varieties that are available right now as the season progresses more and more apples become available just based on their seasonality and ripeness"

Oakes says that the U-Pick has over 6 acres of trees with more than 20 different varieties.

The farm usually sells more than 150,000 bushels of apples a year..

Oakes says peak season is September 15 until October 15.

LynOaken Farms is located at 10609 Ridge Rd. Medina, NY 14103.

The farm is open Monday until Friday 10 am until 5 pm and Saturday to Sunday 9 am until 6 pm.

—

Is there something we should know about or that you want us to look into in Niagara County or Orleans County? We want to hear from you! Email news@wkbw.com.