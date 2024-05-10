'It keeps our money local': SNAP produce program joins The Market in the Square

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Market in the Square is the first grocery store in North Tonawanda to now offer the Double Up Food Bucks program — an incentive to make fresh produce more accessible for low-income neighbors.

Double Up Food Bucks, administered by Field and Fork Network, gives SNAP card shoppers a dollar-for-dollar match on produce purchases.

Lynn Allard, owner of True to Our Roots Farm, said this program helps both shoppers and local farms.

"We're losing local farmers at an alarming rate and the ability to support local, to keep food local, to shop local, keeps us in business," Allard said. "It doesn't just keep us in business; it keeps our money local."

As of this past February, more than 16,000 households in Niagara County are using SNAP benefits.

"Imagine you're someone facing food insecurity, you're someone that doesn't have the means and resources to keep up with those increases in food. This program specifically helps those families in need," Rob Ortt, New York State Senator, said.

The program matches spending on fruits and vegetables, up to $5 per day, and shoppers receive a coupon printed on their receipt to use on future produce purchases.

"We do see a lot of individuals come through looking to use those double up tokens and coins, and it really does make a difference, and it really does help them purchase a few more things and stretch that dollar elsewhere," Kyle Seabert, owner of Seabert Farms and Greenhouse, said.

These farmers said the program can have a huge impact on both their businesses and their customers.

"I, myself, have noticed a significant increase in tokens my farm has accepted," Allard said. "Not only that, but the amount of people that some up and thank us because they didn't know that this was an option to them."

The program is now available in both the North Tonawanda and West Seneca locations.